David Boon appointed as match referee for Pak-SL series

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer David Boon has been appointed as the match referee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming T20I and ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.
The 58-year-old Boon played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia from 1984 to 1996. He has been on the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees since 2011.
As an ICC official, he has taken part in 135 ODIs and 51 T20Is. He will return to Karachi after refereeing in the three-match T2oI series between Pakistan and West Indies in 2018.
Apart from Boon, the ICC has also appointed Michael Gough and Joel Wilson, for the ODIs.
Gough had visited Karachi earlier this year for Pakistan Super League 2019.
Aleem Dar, also from the elite panel, has been appointed by the PCB as a home umpire for the third ODI as well as all the three T20Is to be played in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9.
Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob, all from the ICC Panel of International Umpires, will also be in action during the forthcoming series.
The following are the umpire and match referee appointments:
Sept 27 - 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi. Joel Wilson and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Michael Gough (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)
Sept 29 - 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi. Michael Gough and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)
Oct 2 - 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi. Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson (on-field umpires), Michael Gough (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)
Oct 5 - 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)
Oct 7 - 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)
Oct 9 - 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Tariq Rasheed (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee).
