David Boon appointed as match referee for Pak-SL series

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:26 IST

India one of the strongest teams in the world, says Rassie van der Dussen

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face off each other in the final T20I of the three-match series, Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen termed team India as one of the 'strongest' sides in the world.