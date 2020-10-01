David Hemp appointed as coach of Pakistan women's cricket team

Lahore [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that David Hemp has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan women's national cricket team.

Hemp, who turns 50 next week, has previously coached the Melbourne Stars' and Victorian women's cricket teams in Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) between 2015 and 2020. He is also a former Bermuda and Glamorgan captain.

Hemp played 271 first-class matches and scored over 15,000 runs for Glamorgan, Free State, and Warwickshire. He also represented Bermuda in 22 one-day internationals from 2006 to 2009, scoring 641 runs which include a century and four half-centuries.



Hemp is a qualified UK level four coach who has had a coaching role with Australia's team for cricketers with an intellectual disability; Premier Cricket's Prahran and was the director of coaching at Scotch College.

Urooj Mumtaz, Acting Head of Pakistan Women's Wing and Chair of women's selection committee said Hemp brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge.

"The PCB is pleased to have appointed David Hemp as Pakistan national women's team head coach. David brings with him wealth of experience and knowledge, more importantly around women's cricket development, which is extremely critical to our strategy as part of our endeavour to increase the pool of cricketers and also help them to rise to the level of the front-running international sides," Mumtaz said in a statement.

"...I am sure our players will make optimum use of David's expertise and strict work ethics, while I am sure David will have an enjoyable time when he relocates to Pakistan to join the elite company of illustrious coaching staff of Atiq-uz-Zaman, Grant Bradburn, Mohammad Yousuf, Mohammad Zahid, and Saqlain Mushtaq at our National High-Performance Centre," Mumtaz added.

