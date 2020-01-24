David Hussey fined USD 2,000 for breaching spirit of cricket

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 24 (ANI): Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has been fined USD 2,000 for a level one breach of Article 2.23 of Cricket Australia's code of conduct for breaching the spirit of cricket in the Big Bash League (BBL).



Hussey accepted the offence and sanction under Article 2.23 after earlier being found not guilty by independent Code of Conduct Commissioner Adrian Anderson of breaching Article 2.18 for attempting to gain an unfair advantage during a BBL match.

The initial charge was lodged by the officiating match umpires after watching a television interview Hussey conducted during the ninth over of the Melbourne Stars' innings against the Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, January 22.



The personal actions Hussey described during the interview were deemed to be contrary to Section 6.3.4 of the BBL playing conditions, which states: "Prior to the start of play, only the captain and team coach may walk on the pitch to assess its condition. Spiked footwear is not permitted at this time."



Hussey challenged the initial charge under Article 2.18 at an independent Code of Conduct hearing in Melbourne on Friday on the grounds his comments were made in jest. He was found not guilty of breaching Article 2.18 but accepted a subsequent charge and sanction under Article 2.23 which covers "... conduct that either: (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute."



Apologising for the same, Hussey said: "I would like to apologise for my comments made at our match against the Strikers on Wednesday. These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators."

"I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realise that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this I apologise," he added. (ANI)

