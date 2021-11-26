David Ripley appointed Ireland's interim head coach

Dublin [Ireland], November 26 (ANI): David Ripley, the former Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC) coach has been named as Ireland's men's interim head coach on a three-month contract.

Ripley's appointment comes after the departure of former Ireland head coach Graham Ford last week. The interim coach will be assisted by Gary Wilson and bowling coach Ryan Eagleson.

The new coaching structure will guide Ireland Men through the USA and West Indies tour, as well as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier in February next year.

"I am honoured to be joining Cricket Ireland for the next three months. It's a really exciting opportunity and one I intend to make the very most of it, giving Andrew Balbirnie, the players and the staff all my support and experience. The cricket ahead looks exciting and qualification for the T20 World Cup is our priority," said Ripley in a statement.

Ripley is the former head coach of Northamptonshire Club and former county cricketer for Northants. He succeeded the late David Capel as the club's head coach in 2012 and recently stepped down from the role in September

Ripley had worked with Paul Stirling when the Irish international signed a T20 Blast contract with Northants in 2020 and is a former teammate of current Chair of National Men's Selectors, Andrew White.

"We are delighted to have agreed terms with David for the next three months. With white-ball cricket the immediate priority, and T20 cricket particularly, it is pleasing we can bring in an experienced and innovative coach who has achieved success in the shortest format," said Richard Holdsworth, High-Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

"We have no doubt he has the calibre to step up to international cricket, and his experience was seen as an important consideration ahead of our T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign in February," Holdsworth added. (ANI)