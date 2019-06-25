David Warner becomes leading run-scorer in CWC'19

London [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

He achieved the feat in the match against England at the Lord's Cricket Stadium.

Warner displaced Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at the top spot. The left-hander entered the field with 447 runs to his credit and he went on to play a knock of 53 runs to take his tally up to 500 runs.

The opener also registered his fifth 50-plus score in the tournament.

He was dismissed by England's Moeen Ali in the 23rd over of the Australian innings.

The 32-year-old has been in good form in the World Cup after making a return to the team after facing one year ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

In Australia's first five matches, Warner scored two centuries and two half-centuries. He registered centuries against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch also reached the second spot in the leading run-scorer list as he played a knock of 100 runs against England and took his tally up to 496 runs. Shakib has moved down to the third spot as he has 476 runs.

England's Joe Root is in the fourth position with 424 runs whereas New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is positioned at the fifth place with 373 runs.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the sixth and tenth spots, respectively. Sharma has 320 runs so far whereas Kohli has scored 244 runs in the competition.

Australia are currently placed at the second spot in the tournament standings with 10 points. If they go on to win against England, they are most likely to secure a semi-final berth. (ANI)

