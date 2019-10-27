David Warner becomes third Australian to score centuries in all three formats

Adelaide [Australia], Oct 27 (ANI): Opening batsman David Warner on Sunday became the third Australian batsman to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

He achieved the feat in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The knock of unbeaten 100 runs was Warner's first-ever century in T20Is.

Before Warner, Shane Watson and Glenn Maxwell had centuries in all three formats of the game for Australia.

The 33-year-old, who had a poor Ashes as he managed to score just 95 runs in the five-match series, returned to form with this knock against the Islanders.

Warner scored 100 runs off just 56 balls, which enabled Australia to put up a total of 233/2 in the allotted twenty overs.

Glenn Maxwell also scored 52 runs off just 28 balls while skipper Aaron Finch registered 64 runs with the bat.

Defending the total did not prove a difficult task for Australia as they restricted Sri Lanka to 99/9, and scripted victory by 134 runs.

Adam Zampa scalped three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins got two wickets each.

Australia will next take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Wednesday, October 30. (ANI)

