David Warner confirms he will go into IPL mega auction for next season

Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Australia opening batter David Warner has confirmed that he will go into the Indian Premier League [IPL] auction 2022.

Warner is going through a lean patch and had been dropped from Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI during the IPL 2021.

"I will put my name in the auction. By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start," sen.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

The Australia opening batter admitted that it was "tough" to come to terms after he was dropped from the playing XI by SRH.

"It was a tough pill to swallow," said Warner.



"I kind of laughed at the reasoning, that two guys were hitting the ball out of the middle a little bit better than I was. Given that when you're playing the game you're playing the scenario..."

"Obviously there are a lot of moving parts around there. What you have to do as a professional athlete is take it on the chin do everything you can for the team."

"Not being able to go there, run drinks and be around was when it sort of hit home that it could be personal, and I'm still yet to get those answers," he added.

Warner was also removed as SRH skipper in May this year following his poor form.

SRH have won the IPL title just once and the win came under Warner's leadership in 2016. The side this year failed to reach the playoffs and ended the IPL 2021 at the eighth position.

Also, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the eight IPL franchises will be able to retain a maximum of four players while the two new teams can pick three players from the rest of the cricketers in the pool ahead of the 2022 auction. (ANI)

