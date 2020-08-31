David Warner 'mentally as strong as ever': Trent Woodhill

Southampton [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): "Mentally he is strong as ever," said Trent Woodhill, the long-time batting mentor of David Warner on trying to explain the motivation of the left-handed batsman to play all three formats of the game.

His remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in three T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Emirates Old Trafford. All these matches will be played behind closed doors.

"Mentally he's a strong as ever and as bullish as ever. I haven't been given any indication he's not hungry for more runs across all formats. He has an amazing mental capacity to bounce back. I was so proud of him with the 300 in Adelaide against Pakistan just because of that bouncing back from adversity," ESPNCricinfo quoted Woodhill as saying.

"That's champions worldwide, whether it's someone I know or someone I don't, it's always great to see. David worked really hard after the Ashes to regroup and he came backfiring. Watching him back the other day in the trial match he's in a really good place with his cricket," he added.

Earlier this year, Warner had suggested that the bio-secure style of cricket in the COVID-19-ridden era could lead to him considering his workload and he may ponder over early retirement to spend time with his family.

"I think when players reach the early 30s, their game is about being consistent and the challenge is not short-cutting preparation and, if you watch David train, whether it's from a skill set or physical standpoint, he doesn't take any shortcuts," Woodhill said.

Warner scored 42 off just 35 balls in Australia's first inter-squad match of the tour on Friday before the contest was cut short by rain.

Australia has named a 21-man squad for the upcoming limited-over series against England.

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The first T20I between England and Australia will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4. (ANI)

