David Warner's wife Candice Warner with her daughters (Photo/David Warner Instagram)
David Warner names his new born 'Isla Rose'

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:40 IST

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Australia cricketer David Warner has named his newborn daughter as Isla Rose Warner.
"We welcomed our newest family member Isla Rose Warner at 10:30 pm late last night. @candywarner1 was absolutely amazing. Mum and Bub doing very well and her big sisters are over the moon. #prouddad," Warner wrote on his Instagram.

Warner's wife Candice Warner gave birth to their daughter on Sunday. The 32-year-old opener is currently at the highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup.
The left-handed batsman has amassed 516 runs in the eight matches so far. He continued his rich vein of form from the recently concluded IPL.
He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and went on to win the orange cap. He scored 692 runs in 12 innings.
Australia have won seven games in the tournament till now and they were the first team to proceed to the knock out stage.
Aussies will next take on South Africa in their last league match on July 6. (ANI)

