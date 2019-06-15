David Warner presents signed jersey to net bowler Jaykishan Phala

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Australian opening batsman David Warner on Saturday presented a signed Aussie jersey to the new bowler Jaykishan Phala ahead of the team's match against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

"Jaykishan Phala, the net bowler struck during a practice session, receives a warm embrace and signed shirt from @davidwarner31 at The Oval #CWC19 #SpiritOfCricket," cricket.com.au tweeted.



The net bowler was struck by Warner's shot in the nets on June 8 ahead of India-Australia match in the World Cup. Phala was struck on his head by Warner's shot.

Phala had to be taken to the hospital after the blow, but scans revealed no major injury.

Australian opener was left devastated after striking the net bowler and the Aussie skipper Aaron Finch said that the incident left Warner in a bad state and the whole incident was difficult to watch.

"Dave was pretty shaken up. The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment, he's obviously been taken to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure everything is okay. It was a decent hit to the head. Hopefully, everything keeps going well for the youngster and is back up and running shortly. It was tough to watch," Finch had said at the pre-match conference.

Australia is currently playing against Sri Lanka in the World Cup. Batting first Australia posted 334 runs on the board, owing to the skipper's knock of 153 runs.

The team has so far won two matches in the World Cup. They defeated Afghanistan and West Indies in their opening two matches, but they had to suffer a loss at the hands of India. (ANI)

