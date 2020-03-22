David Warner pulls out of inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'

Sydney [Australia], Mar 22 (ANI): Australia's opening batsman David Warner has decided to pull out of the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'.

The left-handed batsman was drafted by Southampton-based Southern Brave last October, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Warner's manager James Erskine has confirmed that the player decision was not related to the COVID-19 outbreak, but rather, he wants to play the ODI series against Zimbabwe in August.

The three-match series against Zimbabwe will likely be held at venues in North Queensland and the Northern Territory but may clash with a portion of the Hundred, which is due to run from July 17 to August 15.

Warner was the highest run-getter in 2019's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Hundred has reportedly been identified as a priority for the England and Wales Cricket Board, along with its T20 Blast.

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc and D'Arcy Short are the other Australians who have signed on for the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'.

The ECB has already announced that they have suspended all professional cricket until May 28, and earlier, the board also postponed England's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. (ANI)

