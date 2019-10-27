David Warner scores maiden T20I century

Adelaide [Australia], Oct 27 (ANI): Australia opening batsman David Warner has scored his maiden T20I century against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Warner, who was struggling with his form during the Ashes series against England, played a knock of 100 runs off 56 balls.

Warner featured in 70 T20I in which he had 1792 runs under his name. He also had 13 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Interestingly, Warner, today turned 33-years-old. In the first ongoing T20I of the three-match series, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. Warner and Aussies skipper Aaron Finch opened innings and built a huge 122-run first-wicket partnership.

Finch has played a fiery knock of 64 runs in 36 balls. He amassed eight boundaries and three sixes in his inning before he was scalped by Lakshan Sandakan in the 11th over.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell came up in the batting order added another hundred plus partnership for the second wicket with Warner.

Maxwell scored 62 quick runs in 28 balls with a strike rate over 200. He was picked by pacer Dasun Shanaka in the last over of the Australian innings.

Warner remains unbeaten at a score of 100 with Ashton Turner (1*) to post Australia's highest home total 233/3. (ANI)

