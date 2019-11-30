Adelaide [Australia], Nov 30 (ANI): Australian opener David Warner scored his second double century in Test cricket while playing against Pakistan on day two of the pink ball test on Saturday.
The left-handed batsman reached the milestone by guiding the ball towards short fine leg off Shaheen Afridi's delivery.
Earlier, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne became the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2019.
The right-handed batsman went on to score 162 runs in the first innings of the day-night Test and as a result, took his tally in 2019 to 829 runs.
Yesterday, Warner and Labuschagne guided Australia to a dominating position by registering an unbeaten stand of 294 runs.
The team from Down Under has a remarkable record in pink-ball Tests as they have won all their five matches which have been played in the day-night format. (ANI)
David Warner scores second double ton in Test
ANI | Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:56 IST
