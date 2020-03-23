David Warner teaches his daughter how to use hand sanitizer

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Australian batsman David Warner on Monday taught his daughter Ivy how to use hand sanitizer to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening batsman took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen teaching Ivy the benifits of washing hands after touching any object.

"So why do we use this Indy? To kill the virus, replied Ivy. We got to be very-very careful. Always wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after we touch anything," Warner said in a video post to Ivy.



The cricketer is enjoying some time away from the cricket feld as all the sporting events across the world has been either postponed or stand cancelled.

The ODI and T20I series between Australia and New Zealand was postponed in the wake on the COVID-19.



Warner played in the first ODI against Kiwis where he scored 67 runs and his side won the match by 71-run.

The higly infectious disease has so far claimed over 14,000 lives while infected more than 3,00,000 people worldwide.

The pandemic has took a heavy toll on many sporting activities including cricket. All professional and domestic cricket has either been postponed or stand cancelled. (ANI)

