Day-night Test: India bowls out Bangladesh for 106

Pacer Ishant Sharma celebrates after taking a wicket against Bangladesh (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India bundled out Bangladesh for 106 runs on Friday in the ongoing day-night Test here at the Eden Gardens.
After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a dismal start as they lost their opening five wickets with just 38 runs on the board.
Shadman Islam (29), Imrul Kayes (4), Mominul Haque (0), Mohammad Mithun (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0) failed to stay at the crease for a long time.
Umesh Yadav got three wickets out of five. Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma picked one scalp each.
Mahmudullah and Liton Das stitched a brief 22-run stand, but their stint at the crease was cut short by Ishant as he sent Mahmudullah (6) back to the pavilion in the 20th over, reducing Bangladesh to 60/6.
Before the break, Das retired hurt on the score of 24 and Bangladesh went into the interval at 73/6.
After the break, Ishant provided the seventh wicket to India as he clean bowled Ebadat Hossain (1) in the 24th over to leave Bangladesh at 82/7.
Mehidy Hasan then came out to the middle as a concussion substitute for Liton. Mehidy and Abu Jayed put together a 16-run stand, but Ishant got his fourth wicket as he had Mehidy (8) caught by Cheteshwar Pujara.
After seven runs, Ishant got his fifth wicket as he bowled Nayeem Hasan (19) to leave Bangladesh at 105/9.
Shami picked up the final wicket to bundle out Bangladesh for 106 in 30.3 overs. (ANI)

