BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Day-Night Test match beginning of something special in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): After Bangladesh agreed to play the day-night Test match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly has termed the development as the beginning of something special in Indian cricket.
"I'm pleased to announce that our long-term partner BCB has graciously agreed to play a Day-Night Test match. This is the beginning of something special in Indian cricket," BCCI's official website quoted Ganguly as saying.
"It is a priority for the newly elected office bearers and members of Apex Council to take Indian cricket forward. For me as former Captain of India and as the current president of BCCI, Test cricket is of utmost priority and we at BCCI will leave no stone unturned to bring this format back to its feet," he added.
The second Test between both the teams will be played as a day-night Test match at Eden Gardens, beginning from November 22.
Ganguly is optimistic that this step will bring the crowd into the stadiums.
"In this effort of ours, Day-Night Test cricket is a huge step forward and we believe it will bring back the crowd into stadiums and a whole lot of young children to the sport," said Ganguly.
"I am extremely honoured that the Eden Gardens will host the inaugural Day-Night Test match and the Cricket Association of Bengal will create a spectacle for everyone to watch," he said.
"I thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan and his team for accepting our request on such short notice. I also thank India Captain Virat Kohli for his co-operation," he added.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah called it a 'great day' and added that it is their first step towards the idea of revolutionizing Test cricket.
"It is a great day for Indian cricket. India will host Bangladesh in our first-ever Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens. Sourav, myself and our team had an idea of revolutionizing Test cricket and this is our first step towards it," Shah said.
"It was very important to start the process now since India does not play a lot of Test matches after the Bangladesh series. We thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for accepting our request for a Day-Night Test match on such short notice," he added.
Nazmul Hassan, president, BCB, said both the cricket governing bodies -- BCB and BCCI -- share a very long history of support.
"The BCB and the BCCI share a very long history of support, co-operation and friendship. Ours is a bond of strength and it is very heartening and reassuring for the BCB to have someone like Ganguly as BCCI President who has been an integral part of this journey," Hassan said.
"On that note, I am pleased that we have had a frank and constructive discussion with the players and Team Management. I have received a positive response about playing the Day-Night Test in view of the BCB-BCCI relationship," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:04 IST

Bangladesh's T20I and Test squads announced for India tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced their squads which will compete against India for T20I and Test series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:41 IST

Real Madrid name 19-man squad for Leganes clash

Madrid [Spain], Oct 29 (ANI): Real Madrid on Tuesday announced a 19-man squad for their upcoming clash against Leganes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:13 IST

Shakib Al Hasan will return a better, wiser cricketer: Nazmul Hassan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (ANI): Soon after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said he is hoping that the all-rounder will return as a better and a wiser cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:53 IST

Netherlands defeat UAE, secure T20 World Cup spot

Dubai [UAE], Oct 29 (ANI): Netherlands booked their spot in the T20 World Cup after defeating UAE in the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:16 IST

ICC bans Shakib Al Hasan over breach of Anti-Corruption Code

Dubai [UAE], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year of that suspended, after accepting three charges of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code, cricket governing body said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:13 IST

Hashim Amla signs two-year deal with Surrey Cricket

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): Surrey Cricket on Tuesday announced that former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla signed a two-year Kolpak contract with the club.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:14 IST

BCB agrees to play day-night Test match against India at Eden Gardens

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday agreed to the proposal of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play a day-night Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:59 IST

Dhawan plays 'family waali cricket' on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday played cricket with family members on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:58 IST

Bangladesh team expected to arrive on Wednesday for series against India

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh cricket team is expected to arrive at the IGI airport here on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:27 IST

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to meet Rahul Dravid tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) newly elected chief Sourav Ganguly will meet National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid on Wednesday to discuss the way forward of the Indian cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:22 IST

Aaron Finch wants to build a 'solid' Australian side ahead of...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 29 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that they want to build a solid T20 side that can beat the 'best in the world' keeping the approaching T20 World Cup in mind.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:55 IST

Bumrah drops hint about his imminent return

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday dropped a colossal hint of his return to action as he wrote on 'coming soon' on his recent social media post.

Read More
iocl