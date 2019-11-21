Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Day-night Test would be a challenge for spinners, says K Srikanth

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Thursday said that the spinners will face a challenge in the upcoming day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.
"With winter setting in, dew would be a factor, it has to be seen whether it nullifies the effect of wrist spinners. Whatever Duleep Trophy matches were played with the pink ball, they were all high scoring games. Typically spinners were completely out of the game and fast bowlers did not have much to do. The challenge would be there again for the spinners, when dew sets in, the challenge would then arise for cricketers," Srikanth told ANI.
When asked about what should be India's playing XI be, Srikanth said that it needs to be seen whether skipper Virat Kohli decides to go in with Kuldeep Yadav instead of Ravichandran Ashwin.
"I do not think India will tinker their batting lineup. It would all come down to whether the side will want to play a finger spinner or a wrist spinner. We have heard former cricketers saying that it would be difficult to pick the scrambled seam. It would have to be seen whether Kohli plays Kuldeep in place of Ashwin. By the look of it, fast bowlers will have a major role to play as the quality of ball looks like that," Srikanth said.
Srikanth said that questions about the standard of cricket being played can arise if matches keep ending in three days.
"Players would also be trying their best to adjust to these conditions. They are all professionals, they play all three formats of the game, the challenge of pink-ball cricket would be really different. Moving forward, if the results start coming in about three days instead of five, then the question of standard of the game would also rise," Srikanth said.
Srikanth also said that the pink ball Test would be a great spectacle for the crowd and it may be the way forward to bring people to the stadiums.
"It's a new trend, as things go, this is the way forward to bring the crowd to the stadium especially in India. It would be an eye-opener for many, the way ticket sales have happened, it is sold out for the first three days. But speaking in terms of the player, it would be a challenge to adjust to the pink ball first. From the spectator's point of view, it would be thrilling for them to watch the day-night Test," Srikanth said.
"When the pink ball Test was played in Australia and New Zealand, even the broadcasters found it tough to pick the ball. It would be tough for officials to pick the ball. The twilight part would be tricky for everyone concerned with the game," he added.
India defeated Bangladesh in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs to consolidate their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The team currently has 300 points from six matches and they face Bangladesh in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from November 22. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:16 IST

Brisbane Test: Australia bowls out Pakistan for 240 on day one

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Australia bowled out Pakistan for 240 on the first day of the first Test being played here at the Gabba.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:40 IST

England score 241/4 at stumps on day one against New Zealand

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], Nov 21 (ANI): England scored 214 runs before the end of play on day one of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:11 IST

Day-night Test should not become the only way to play longest...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh, skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that pink ball matches should not become the only way to play the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:08 IST

'He smells really nice': Aus skipper Tim Paine on Mohammad...

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Australia's Tim Paine was impressed by the scent of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as the skipper feels that the batsman 'smells really nice' upon his arrival at the crease.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:50 IST

Kolkata: Tata Centre turns pink to pay tribute to day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): To mark the historic occasion of the first-ever day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh, the Tata Centre turned pink to pay tribute to the longest format of the game on Wednesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:34 IST

Korea Masters: Kidami Srikanth, Sammer Verma crash out after...

Gwangju [South Korea], Nov 21 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were knocked out of the ongoing Korea Masters after losing their respective second-round matches on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:27 IST

Judges' scores to display at the end of each round in boxing: IOC

Lausanne [Switzerland], Nov 21 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday confirmed that judges' scores in boxing events will now be displayed at the end of each round to bring about transparency.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:59 IST

World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker wins gold, creates junior world record

Putian [China], Nov 21 (ANI): Shooter Manu Bhaker on Thursday won a gold medal in the ongoing 2019 ISSF World Cup in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:49 IST

Naseem Shah becomes youngest Test cricketer to debut in Australia

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Naseen Shah on Thursday became the youngest Test cricketer to make his debut in Australia and the ninth youngest debutant in the history of longest format for the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:29 IST

Athletes Lavillenie and Adams to join the World Athletics...

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 21 (ANI): World pole vault record-holder Renaud Lavillenie and four-time world shot put champion Valerie Adams will make a different type of history on Friday when they become the first active athletes to join the World Athletics Council as full voting members, following the

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:23 IST

Arshad Khan suspended for one match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 21 (ANI): Balochistan head coach Arshad Khan has been suspended for one match of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for breaching the PCB's code of conduct for players and player support personnel.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:22 IST

India women win fifth T20I against Windies by 61 runs, clinch...

Georgetown [Guyana], Nov 21 (ANI): India women team achieved a clean-sweep against West Indies in the five-match T20I series by 5-0 after trouncing the hosts by 61 runs in the final game at the Providence Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl