DDCA forms 3-member CAC for 2019-20 domestic season

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday formed a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the 2019-2020 domestic season.

Robin Singh Jr., Parvinder Awana and Sumit Narwal have been named as the members of the association.

"We are happy to announce the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the domestic season 2019-20. The CAC comprises of the following cricketers -- Robin Singh Jr., Parvinder Awana and Sumit Narwal," DDCA said in a statement. (ANI)

