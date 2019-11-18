DDCA is working smoothly now: Rajat Sharma after assuming office

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Rajat Sharma on Monday took up the charge of the office of president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) along with other officials and said that the association is now working smoothly.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravikant Chopra, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) PC Vaish, GM, Cricket Operations, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson also took the charge today after taking back their resignations.

Sharma told ANI: "Along with me, CEO, CFO, GM, Operations and members of the Cricket Advisory Committee have taken back their resignations. Now the DDCA is functioning smoothly."

Sharma stated that he reconsidered the decision so that the cricket in Delhi should be run in a transparent and professional manner.

"Yesterday Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed said that he has refused to accept my resignation and said -- I, CEO, CFO and GM, Operations -- must resume their works for the interest and welfare of cricketers of Delhi. Hence I assumed the office," said Sharma.

"Today, Directors of DDCA met me in the office and asked me to reconsider my decision so that cricket in Delhi should continue in a transparent and professional manner. I accepted their demand so that the work which we started could be completed," he added.

Sharma assured that the DDCA would be run in a transparent manner.

"I assure the cricketers of Delhi, cricket lovers, and administrators that we will not allow anyone to follow corrupt practices," said Sharma said.

On Sunday Justice Ahmed had said: "Resignations (tendered by President, CEO, CFO and GM, cricket operations) shall be kept in abeyance. All these persons shall continue to discharge their duties in the interest of the game of cricket."

"No further resolution in this regard be sought to be passed by members of the apex council without the permission of the ombudsman and without following proper procedure. Hearing on these complaints shall take place on November 27," he added. (ANI)

