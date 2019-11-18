Representative image
Representative image

DDCA ombudsman asks Rajat Sharma, others to continue discharging their duties

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed ordered Rajat Sharma and other officials to continue in their respective roles at the DDCA in the interest of the game and fixed November 27 as the date for further hearing of complaints in the matter.
"Resignations (tendered by President, CEO, CFO and GM, cricket operations) shall be kept in abeyance. All these persons shall continue to discharge their duties in the interest of the game of cricket," Justice Ahmed said on Sunday.
"No further resolution in this regard be sought to be passed by members of apex council without the permission of the Ombudsman and without following proper procedure. Hearing on these complaints shall take place on November 27," he added.
Soon after the resignation of DDCA President Rajat Sharma, several other members also stepped down from their respective posts on Saturday.
The resigning officials included Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravikant Chopra, GM cricket operations, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson, according to DDCA sources.
Earlier on Saturday, Sharma after resigning from the post said that it will be a warning bell for the stakeholders of the association and hoped that his move will control the loots done in the body.
"If I wouldn't have shown the real side of DDCA then it would have dampened my self-respect. My resignation will be a warning bell. For members, Supreme Court, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), cricketers for whom I have done lots of good work," Sharma told ANI here.
While highlighting the corrupt practices taking place in the body, he also urged the stakeholders to take steps that can control the loot which is taking place in the DDCA.
"It will tell them about biases in the selection, the biasness in contracts, corruption in tenders, those who joined DDCA for personal gain are active and trying to stifle the honesty. I hope my resignation will be a warning for the stakeholders and they will take the step against those who want to loot the DDCA and will control them," he added. (ANI)

