DDCA ombudsman orders audit in 10 days

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed has ordered the audit of the association in ten days.

In the order, he has also confirmed the dates of the DDCA Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled from December 26 to 31.

"Necessary to audit and auditor is directed to do so in 10 days. AGM to be held between December 26 to 31 and agenda to be decided," read the ombudsman's order.

The ombudsman has given the order on the three complaints received from Raja Tiwari, Darshan Singh, and Siddharth Singh in regard to the affairs of DDCA on account of the resignation of president, CEO, CFO and GM operations and members of CAC.

Rajat Sharma assumed the charge of DDCA president on November 18 after the ombudsman put his resignation and that of other officials on hold and asked them to continue in their respective roles.

Sharma had resigned from the post citing 'roadblocks' while performing his duties as the DDCA president. The ombudsman accepted CEO Ravikant Chopra's resignation.

"As far as the resignation of CEO is concerned, it is to be noted that he had resigned on November 4 and accepted, therefore, no appointment. However, there is a need to be somebody appointed as CEO. All parties have agreed after GBM, the CFO who had also resigned, to continue on both offices till new appointment is made," the order said.

The ombudsman also directed to resolve all pending disputes in the functioning of DDCA.

"Also it has been made clear that, as far as selections of teams are concerned, there will be no interference with the selection process in the senior or junior category. Apex council only has a supervisory role as per the AoA. Senior committee and Junior may go about continuing selecting the best possible teams. Made clear that merit shall only be the sole criteria," the order stated.

Ombudsman orders all selection panels to continue, while former Ranji player Arun Khurana will continue as GM, Operations, for an interim period till the AGM. (ANI)

