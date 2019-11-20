DDCA removes Rakesh Bansal as Vice-President

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Vice President Rakesh Bansal on Wednesday was disqualified after he was found to be accused in a criminal case.

Bansal has been accused and charged in a criminal case for an offence under Section 138 NI Act by the Court of Tushar Gupta, Metropolitan Magistrate.

"Upon due verification on the official E-courts web portal of Delhi District Courts, it has been found that the said orders (Ct Case No.3624/2018, Ct. Case No.3623/2018 & 3622/2018) were passed on September 9, 2019 by Metropolitan Magistrate, Tushar Gupta," DDCA said in a statement.

"Based on these facts and according to terms of Article 8 (5) (g) and Article 17(4) of the Articles of Association of DDCA, Mr. Rakesh Bansal ceases to be a Councillor/Vice President in DDCA w.e.f. 09.09.2019 i.e from the date on which the above mentioned order was passed by the Ld. Court," the statement added.

The Chief Financial Officer, PC Vaish, wrote to Rakesh Bansal on November 20 to inform him of his disqualification.

Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed has called for a hearing on November 27 relating to various matters.

"It may be also brought to notice that the Honourable Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed has called for a hearing on November 27 pertaining to the suspension of secretary, Mr. Vinod Tihara and the illegal resolutions passed by certain Apex Council members on the resignations of the President, CEO, CFO and other officials," the statement read. (ANI)

