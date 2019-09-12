DDCA president Rajat Sharma
DDCA president Rajat Sharma

DDCA renames Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after Arun Jaitley; Virat Kohli stand unveiled

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday renamed Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium after the former DDCA president Arun Jaitley.
Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium at a ceremony organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here today.
DDCA president Rajat Sharma said that late former finance minister's contribution to cricket is immense.
"It is a great occasion. We are honouring two cricket legends. Arun Jaitley was the president of DDCA for 13 years and did a lot and I am very happy that we renaming this stadium after him. Jaitley's contribution to cricket is immense," Sharma told ANI here today.
The DDCA also unveiled a new pavilion stand at the stadium and named it after skipper Virat Kohli, who recently became the most successful India captain in Test cricket. The unveiling ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
"Whereas Virat Kohli is a player from Delhi and we are very proud of him. Coming from Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, he became world's biggest player. We are just honouring him by gifting him Virat Kohli Pavilion," he added.
Sharma also announced that there will be two new cricket academies in Delhi to train cricketers.
"He (Jaitley) was very passionate about cricket. When I became the president, he said DDCA is for cricketers and do something good for the game. He asked me to open three-four academies," he said.
"So, I am announcing today that we are opening two cricket academies under which we will give training to Delhi cricketers and players like Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra and Gautam Gambhir have said they will give training for free," Sharma added.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Acting president CK Khanna also attended the event and congratulated DDCA for their 'bold and historic' step.
"Today is a very happy occasion that the stadium is going to get renamed after a great personality Arun Jaitley and a stand is going to named after Virat Kohli. We congratulate DDCA management for this bold and historic step," Khanna said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:50 IST

I had a special connection with Arun Jaitley: Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): I had a special connection with late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who encouraged and motivated me like anything after my father passed away, said India skipper Virat Kohli here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:56 IST

Never expected somebody could come close to Sachin Tendulkar:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former India cricketer Kapil Dev on Thursday praised skipper Virat Kohli saying that he never expected that somebody could come close to the standard set by Sachin Tendulkar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:22 IST

Kyrgyzstan wants India's help in promoting Kabaddi, envoy meets Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday met Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador, Asein Isaev, who wants to promote Kabaddi in Kyrgystan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:18 IST

Wife scotches rumours of Dhoni's retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): "It is called rumours," said M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh amid speculations over retirement of the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:13 IST

MS Dhoni not retiring, confirms MSK Prasad

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The speculations regarding MS Dhoni's retirement were put to rest on Thursday with chief selector MSK Prasad saying that there was no update on the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman bidding adieu to cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:17 IST

KL Rahul out, Shubman Gill in as India announce Test squad for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday announced India squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:49 IST

Luka Modric sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Sept 12 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has sustained a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:41 IST

Per Mertesacker hails 'genius' Mesut Ozil

Leeds [UK], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker praised Mesut Ozil as a genius, adding that it is up to the 30-year-old how to take his game to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:30 IST

South Africa prepare themselves for first T20I against India

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], Sept 12 (ANI): Ahead of the T20I series against India, South Africa team had a practice session at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:10 IST

Kohli's post leaves netizens in doubt over Dhoni's retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): After India skipper Virat Kohli posted a memory with MS Dhoni on Thursday, netizens are in doubt if the former captain was retiring.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:44 IST

Perry, Healy move up in rankings as Australia seal World Cup berth

Dubai [UAE], Sept 12 (ANI): Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy have advanced in the ICC Women's player rankings after their admirable performance in ICC Women's Championship series against West Indies, which they won 3-0 to ensure a place in the Cricket World Cup 2021 with six matches still to play.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:48 IST

Seth Rollins finds out his brother, sister who he never knew existed

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently found out about his brother and sister who he never knew existed!

Read More
iocl