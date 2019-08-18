DDCA to name stand after Virat Kohli at Feroz Shah Kotla

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday announced that there will be a stand named after Indian skipper Virat Kohli at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Incidentally, Virat Kohli made his international debut on this very day exactly 11 years ago. At a glittering function to felicitate the members of team India, to be held on September 12, the DDCA has decided to name a stand after the Delhi cricketer.

The glitzy function, to be held at the Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will be graced by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as chief guest, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, as the guest of honour.

Rajat Sharma, president of DDCA, said: "Virat Kohli's outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record."

Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath are the two other Delhi players after whom two stands have been named, but it was after the two former captains had retired. In that respect,Kohli stands tall and alone in Kotla's Hall of Fame.

Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra are the other Delhi players who have gates named after them while the Hall of Fame has been named after former India captain MAK Pataudi.

Emphasising on the befitting function, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said, "Feroz Shah Kotla would be equally proud because Virat played here as a teenager before joining the other legends in the Hall of Fame."

DDCA's function will document Kohli's exceptional talent and success ever since he took over charge in all formats of the game and the state body cannot think of a better tribute than this.

"To cherish these memories, DDCA wanted to dedicate a stand in his name. I'm sure the 'Virat Kohli Stand' will be a source of inspiration for Delhi's young cricketers. We are also delighted that team India is not only led by a Delhi player but it also has an opening batsman (Shikhar Dhawan), a wicket-keeper (Rishabh Pant) and a lead bowler (Ishant Sharma). It's a matter of pride for DDCA to felicitate the entire national cricket team and coach Ravi Shastri at a spectacular function in Delhi," added Sharma.

The team is currently on tour to the West Indies, will be returning after the two-Test series. India have already wrapped up the T20 and ODI titles.

In fact, a decision to this effect was taken by the organizing committee of DDCA, which met recently, purely on the basis of what Virat Kohli has done bringing joy to millions of his fans the world over. Apart from bringing so many laurels to the nation, he has etched his name in the annals of Delhi cricket and DDCA.

DDCA will also reward the members of the Indian team besides honouring cricketers who had served the cause of Delhi well but retired in the last five years. (ANI)