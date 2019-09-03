Kiwi batsman Colin de Grandhomme in action against New Zealand
Kiwi batsman Colin de Grandhomme in action against New Zealand

De Grandhomme, Tom Bruce hand Kiwis T20I series win over Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:43 IST

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sept 3 (ANI): Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce played knocks of 59 and 53 respectively to give New Zealand a win by four wickets against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Pallekele.
With this win, the Kiwis have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Chasing 162, New Zealand got off to a bad start as Akila Dananjaya dismissed opener Colin Munro (13) in the second over of the innings.
Soon after, Dananjaya sent both Tim Seifert (15) and Scott Kuggeleijn (8) back to the pavilion to reduce Kiwis to 38/3 in the fourth over. The spinner had both batsmen caught plum in front and as a result, the duo was adjudged leg-before wicket.
Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce got together in the middle and they steadied the innings for the Kiwi team. They did not allow the asking run-rate to get beyond the side.
The duo stitched together a partnership of 109 runs, but with 15 runs required from 11 balls, de Grandhomme (59) perished, giving Sri Lanka hope of victory.
With 7 runs needed from the final over, the Kiwi were given a big blow as both Bruce (53) and Daryl Mitchell (1) were sent back to the pavilion in successive balls. On the third ball of the over, there was a collision at the wide long-on boundary, one fielder took the catch, but he crossed over the boundary, and a six was awarded to New Zealand.
In the end, New Zealand won the match by four wickets and with two balls to spare.
Earlier, cameos by Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando helped Sri Lanka post a score of 161 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted twenty overs.
Openers Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis provided a steady start to Sri Lanka's innings as the duo put up a stand of 34 runs, but their resistance quickly came to an end as both batsmen were sent back to the pavilion to reduce the side to 40/2 in 6.2 overs.
Mendis (26) was dismissed by Seth Rance whereas Perera (11) was sent back to the pavilion by Ish Sodhi.
Fernando and Dickwella retrieved the innings for the Islands as the duo mixed caution with aggression to keep the scoreboard ticking along. Both batsmen put up a stand of 68 runs, but their stint at the crease finally came to an end as Fernando (37) was dismissed by Kiwi skipper Tim Southee.
After Fernando's dismissal, Kiwis got two back-to-back wickets of Dickwella (39) and Dasun Shanaka (0) to leave Sri Lanka 124/5 in 16 overs.
Shehan Jayasuriya and Wanindu Hasaranga stitched a brief partnership of 24 runs, but in trying to accelerate in the death overs, both batsmen perished and the side was reduced to 150/7 in the 19th over.
Isuru Udana managed to score 10 runs off the final over and as a result, Sri Lanka went past the 160-run mark in the allotted twenty overs.
Sri Lanka and New Zealand will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on September 6.
Brief Scores: New Zealand 165/6 (Colin de Grandhomme 59, Tom Bruce 53, Akila Dananjaya 3-36) defeat Sri Lanka 161/9 (Niroshan Dickwella 39, Avishka Fernando 37, Seth Rance 3-33) by four wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:08 IST

Catch all 'Birthday Boys' in one frame!

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Mohammad Shami who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, shared a picture on Twitter with Ishant Sharma and Rajeev Kumar, sports massage therapist for the Indian team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:22 IST

Paul Stirling to join Cricket Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 3 (ANI): Opening batsman Paul Stirling on Tuesday announced to have signed a new contract with Cricket Ireland and will be leaving the Middlesex county at the end of the season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:06 IST

Hamilton Masakadza to retire from international cricket after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza will be retiring from international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:26 IST

Pujara hails Mithali Raj as 'inspiration for girls'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): After Mithali Raj's decision to retire from T20Is on Tuesday, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has hailed the iconic woman cricketer as an "inspiration for tons of girls".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:06 IST

Squads for all six teams for upcoming MSL announced

Cape Town [South Africa], Sept 3 (ANI): Squads of all six teams for the upcoming edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) were announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:01 IST

Craig Overton replaces Chris Woakes in England team for fourth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Craig Overton has replaced Chris Woakes in England's team for the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:28 IST

Not scared of Bangladesh, says Afghanistan's coach Andy Moles

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): Afghanistan's interim head coach Andy Moles on Tuesday said that they are not scared of Bangladesh cricket team, even though they have "massive respect" for them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:33 IST

Langer cites Muhammad Ali's example to inspire Australia

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 3 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer has cited the example of boxer Muhammad Ali and his stolen bike to inspire Australia for the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:04 IST

Jurgen Klopp terms Roberto Firmino an 'incredibly important' player

Liverpool [UK], Sept 3 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino terming him as an 'incredibly important' player.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Grateful to judicial system: Hasin Jahan after arrest warrant...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): After an arrest warrant was issued against Mohammed Shami, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday said she is grateful to the judicial system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:25 IST

ICC rankings: Bumrah reaches number three spot

Dubai [UAE], Sep 3 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has moved to the number three spot with career-best 835 points in the ICC Test Bowler rankings.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:09 IST

ICC rankings: Steve Smith overtakes Kohli to reach number one spot

Dubai [UAE], Sep 3 (ANI): Australia batsman Steven Smith has overtaken India skipper Virat Kohli to reach the number one spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Read More
iocl