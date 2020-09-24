Dean Jones was hero to a generation of cricketers: Earl Eddings

Melbourne [Australia], September 24 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings has expressed grief over the demise of Dean Jones, saying that the former cricketer was a "hero" to a generation of cricketers and will "forever be remembered as a legend".

"Dean Jones was a hero to a generation of cricketers and will forever be remembered as a legend of this great game. Anyone who watched cricket in the 1980s and 1990s will fondly recall his cavalier approach at the crease and the incredible energy and passion he brought to every game he played," Eddings said in a statement.

"Although many remember him for his brilliance in the 50-over game, arguably Jones' finest moment in the national team came in scorching conditions in Chennai in 1986, where his selfless and courageous innings of 210 helped Australia to a famous tie against India," he added.

Jones passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 59. He represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 One-Day Internationals and won admirers the world over with his dashing shot-making and superb fielding.

He was also a stalwart of Victorian cricket during the 1980s and 1990s and retired as the state's leading first-class run-scorer.

Jones went on to become a highly-regarded coach and commentator. He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2006 for his services to cricket and charity and was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019.

Eddings further said that Jones' loss will be felt "across the globe".

"Jones remained an immensely popular figure in Australian and Victorian cricket throughout his life and was a much-loved columnist and commentator in every corner of the cricketing world," he said.

"This is a truly sad day. Deano's loss will be felt not just at home in Australia, but across the globe. Our thoughts and best wishes are with his wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe," Eddings added. (ANI)