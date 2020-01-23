Deandra Dottin returns as West Indies announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Jan 23 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Wednesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Stafanie Taylor-led team will see the return of Deandra Dottin to international cricket after eight months out of the squad following corrective surgery and rehabilitation.

Head of the CWI Women's and Girls' Selection Panel, Ann Browne-John, said the team has a balance of experienced and young players.

"The World Cup squad continues to show a blend of experience and young emerging players. It is boosted by the return of Captain Stafanie Taylor who was out of the T20 series against India through injury," Cricket West Indies' official website quoted Browne-John as saying.

"We are also pleased to welcome back Deandra Dottin who made such a big impact on International cricket in the past few years until she was sidelined by injury. The two experienced fast bowlers Connell and Selman who have also been on the injured list are now are back in the squad," Browne-John added.

Ahead of the official start of the premier tournament, West Indies team will take on Pakistan in three warm-up matches in Brisbane.

West Indies' women squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice captain), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

The World Cup will begin on February 21 in Australia and West Indies will start their campaign on February 22 when they will play against Thailand. (ANI)

