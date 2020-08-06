Decision on Mzansi Super League 2020 expected by mid-August

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 6 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) will take a call by mid-August on the prospect of the third edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2020.

The tournament is scheduled to be played in the usual November-December window but it might get postponed to accommodate some international cricket at home in the upcoming season.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic and we need to be careful before we announce that something will happen and then we may have to postpone it," ESPNcricinfo quoted CSA's acting chief executive, Dr Jacques Faul, as saying.

"To host the MSL, we probably need international travel to be permitted. And we can't start looking for a sponsor or trying to secure a broadcaster until we know when we will be hosting it," he added.

Although MSL does not attract the same profile of players as the IPL, there is still a significant overseas contingent. In previous years, that has included the likes of Chris Gayle, Alex Hales and Wahab Riaz, who may not be able to return unless borders open.

Currently, South Africa's borders remain closed across both international and provincial lines - as the country heads towards its COVID-19 infection peak. (ANI)

