"Definitely a big moment for us": Smriti Mandhana on campaign opener against DC in Women's Premier League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 5 at Brabourne Stadium.

RCB squad is preparing and giving their all in the practice session. RCB's head coach Ben Swayer believes that both teams have the potential and it is a fixture that he is looking out for.

" I think it's about trusting yourself, trusting the skills that you have. It's not a matter of trying to cram for exam and get everything done in the last 24 hours. It is a matter of enjoying the opportunity to show your skills and there is plenty of skills on offer for both sides so we are looking forward to it. " said Ben Swayer in a video posted by RCB on its social media handle.

Smriti Mandhana will lead RCB this season and she believes that they can overcome Delhi Capitals by operating as a team.



"Well yeah, definitely a big moment for I think all of us including all the overseas (players) as well because it is first ever WPL match. We have been part of teams where we have played in pressure situations. One thing we always tell and that is the one thing that we have to go and enjoy and have each other's back," Smriti said.

"I think when we play as a team and have each other's back, there is no pressure bigger than that so that will be the only message for the girls. I am sure that I will go speak to them in person and I think we have so much experience in terms of overseas. It will be amazing for them to share the experience with the girls and tell them how to be in that place and that kind of situations so I am looking forward to that," she concluded.

It will be an exciting encounter as both teams would look to begin their campaign with a victory. Both teams possess some exquisite talent from all around the world. Smriti Mandhana for RCB and Meg Lanning for DC will be the players to watch out for.

RCB squad for WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal. (ANI)

