Definitely hitting the ball better than I ever have: Eoin Morgan

Manchester [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): After playing a knock of 66 runs against Pakistan in the second T20I, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that he is hitting the ball better than he ever has.

Morgan's knock of 66 off just 33 balls helped England chase down a total of 195 against Pakistan and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Am I hitting the ball as sweetly as I ever have? Definitely. The numbers definitely back this up, even before this series started, and certainly within T20 cricket," ESPNCricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.

"The last two years in international cricket are my best numbers to date. That's great because if I can combine a little of that form with my experience, I think that will go a long way to winning games. It's nice that I am feeling good but it's actually replicated in the numbers as well," he added.

Morgan came into bat with England at 66/2 in the seventh over, and along with Dawid Malan put on a stand of 112 runs to take England closer to victory. Morgan was dismissed with the hosts needing just 18 runs for the win.

In the end, Malan (54*) took England to a victory by five wickets with five balls to spare.

Talking about his role as a number four batsman, Morgan said: "It's about having experience and confidence in the roles that I play. Before I became captain, I didn't feel that comfortable jumping up and down the order."

"But now that it's my decision I feel more at ease, particularly when I am moving up and down the order between No. 4 and No. 6. I'd feel more comfortable if I was slipping down to No. 6 with Jos Buttler coming in ahead of me than I would beforehand," he added.

The first T20I between England and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

England and Pakistan will lock horns for the third and final T20I on Tuesday, September 1 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. (ANI)

