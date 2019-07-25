Delhi: 2 arrested for duping aspiring cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested two persons here for allegedly taking money from aspiring cricketers on the promise of getting them included into Ranji teams.

Ravi Dalal, who worked as a cricket coach at an academy in Pitampura and Haris Jamal, a part-time coach at a Delhi school, were arrested and remanded to police custody on the basis of a complaint by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Anshuman Upadhyay, Integrity Manager, BCCI in his complaint said that some unscrupulous persons were cheating young cricketers on the pretext of getting them selected in Ranji Trophy and other tournaments.

Delhi Police Crime Branch registered an FIR against the coaches under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B on March 3 for allegedly demanding money from players for selection in U19 and U23 matches of the Ranji Trophy. The players alleged that they paid the amount but did not get selected in the team.

The complaints of two young cricketers- Kanishka Gaur and Shivam - were annexed along with the letter of BCCI. Gaur alleged that he was cheated of Rs 11 lakhs, which he paid for a chance to be a guest player but said he was given opportunity only for two matches in the U19 category from another state.

Shivam said he had also paid Rs four lakh but was not given an opportunity in the U23 category. Further investigation is in progress.

During an investigation the accused Ravi Dalal, a coach at an acadamy in Pitampura in Delhi, who had taken money from Kanishk Gaur and given it to another accused Haris Jamal, a part-time coach with a Delhi School, has been arrested and taken on police remand. (ANI)