Delhi Capitals bolster squad with exciting Indian players on Day 2 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 13 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals acquired exciting Indian players in the first session of Day 2 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by the Delhi-based franchise for Rs 1.10 crore, while the left-arm duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya was acquired for Rs 5.25 crore and 4.20 crore respectively.

Reflecting on the first session of Day 2, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "We are quite pleased with our buys. We have a good bank of Indian fast bowlers. Our strategy is to back Indian bowlers, because with Anrich Nortje in our squad, we can use various other combinations. We will get these options of combinations with a left-arm seamer like Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed."

"Chetan Sakariya is a very exciting talent. He had a tremendous IPL season the last time, and we were expecting Sakariya's price to be higher. And, Khaleel is a player who was with us in the past, so we know him. He has also been performing well in T20 cricket for the past three years. So with the Indian pacers, we can use various combinations," added the DC Assistant Coach.

Expressing his excitement to join Delhi Capitals, Mandeep said, "I feel great to be a part of the Delhi Capitals team. Thank you Delhi Capitals management for showing faith in me. I will give my absolute best to the franchise. Looking forward to a great season ahead. Ye hai Nayi Dilli!"

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur, who has been the franchise's most expensive buys in the auction so far, expressed, "I am pretty excited to play for Delhi Capitals and leave a mark. Thank you for showing faith in me and going all out in the bidding war for me. We are going to aim for nothing less than the Championship."



Mandeep Singh, who was acquired for Rs 1.10 crore, has scored 1674 runs in 105 matches with a strike rate of 124.09 in his IPL career. The right-handed batter, who has represented teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in the past seasons, had a remarkable season for the Punjab-based franchise in IPL 2012 when he was awarded the emerging player of the year award for scoring 432 runs in 16 matches.

Indian speedster Khaleel Ahmed, who was part of the Delhi franchise in IPL 2016 and IPL 2017, was bought by the Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore. The skiddy left-arm pacer, who spent four seasons at Sunrisers Hyderabad, has taken 32 wickets in 24 IPL matches. The 24-year-old player has picked 87 scalps in 69 matches in his T20 career.

Chetan Sakariya, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.20 crore at the Auction, made his IPL and India debut last year. The left-arm pacer had an impressive stint with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, picking 14 wickets in 14 games at an average of 30.42 and an economy rate of 8.19. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals last season.

Players acquired by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals Retained players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

