Delhi Capitals breaks record by defending their lowest total in IPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Capitals successfully defended their lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

DC barely managed to put up a total of 144/9 on the board in the first innings. SRH looked comfortable while chasing the target for most of the game but with each passing over the failed to pick up the gaps in the field. DC bowlers bowled tactically and picked up the right lengths to keep SRH batters scoring rate in check.

Earlier the lowest total Delhi had managed to defend in their entire history came against Rajasthan Royals. The first one was of 150 in Bloemfontein, in 2009. They came back to defend a total of 152 against RR in their home ground in 2012. They achieved that feat once again as they defended 154 against RR in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

This time while chasing 145, SRH got off to a steady start as Mayank Agarwal unfurled a slew of cuts and well-timed drives to take SRH to 31/0 from five overs. Harry Brook, at the other end, found the going tough and the desperation got to him as he looked to scoop one of Anrich Nortje's but missed and was cleaned up for 7 off 14 balls.

DC tightened things from then on, bowled with discipline and didn't give the SRH batters an inch. They didn't concede a boundary for several overs as the home side reached 58/1 at the halfway mark.



Agarwal finally ended the boundary drought as he slapped one through covers off Mitchell Marsh for the first boundary in 27 balls. Marsh could have had the wicket of Agarwal in the same over but Mukesh Kumar dropped a touch low catch.

It didn't cost DC much as Axar Patel sent back Agarwal in the next over, having him caught at long on for 49 off 39. DC made it two wickets in two overs as Ishant Sharma came back and removed Impact Player Rahul Tripathi caught behind. Axar then got a huge wicket as he made Aiden Markram drag one onto the stumps in the next over as DC were all over SRH with four wickets in four overs. The required rate kept climbing and went over 11 by the end of the 15th over.

With 51 needed in 24 balls, Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klassen released some pressure hitting a four and a six respectively as the pair took 13 off an over. Klassen cracked a couple of fours off Mukesh Kumar.

Nortje then provided a crucial moment in the match as he had Klaasen caught at deep cover after he was dropped by Mitchell Marsh off the previous ball. Washington Sundar whipped one over mid-wicket for a four in the same over and then took a single off the last ball to keep the strike.

With 13 to get off the last over, Warner handed the ball to Mukesh Kumar again and the impact player left his mark as he clinched a 7-run victory for DC. (ANI)

