Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting arrives in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020

Dubai [UAE], Aug 27 (ANI): Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday arrived in Dubai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

"Welcome to Dubai, @RickyPonting," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Capitals Indian players and members of support staff reached Dubai for the tournament.

The players are currently undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also, they will be undergoing RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of their seven-day quarantine, after which all the players who return a negative report for all three tests will be entering the bio-bubble.

Former Australian cricketer, Ponting, has also begun his quarantine period.

"My view for the next 6 days, hotel quarantine is officially underway," Ponting tweeted.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

