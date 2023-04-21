Delhi Capitals have got back stolen equipment, says captain David Warner

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have got back most of their stolen gear, captain David Warner confirmed via Instagram on Friday. It is not known yet where the equipment was retrieved.

Delhi Capitals players learnt about their missing cricketing equipment after they landed from Bengaluru at the Delhi Airport on Wednesday.

On Friday, Warner shared an Instagram story in which he showed a snapshot of numerous stolen bats and other batting equipment.

"They found the culprits. Few missing still but thank you," he wrote.





Delhi Capitals on Thursday won their first game of the season as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller. The Capitals won by three wickets to end their five-match losing streak.

A collective bowling performance, where four bowlers picked up two wickets each, helped DC bowl KKR out for 127. David Warner then led from the front with the bat with 57 of 41 and Axar Patel played a crucial knock of 19* of 22 to hold his nerve and take DC past the finish line after KKR had fought back hard to take the match down the wire.

Warner had struggled with his strike-rate in previous games.

"For us, it's about backing yourself and coming out and executing your skills. I felt like my match-ups were there and I'll take the Power-play on. And we didn't lose wickets in clumps in the first two overs. So that plays a big role as well," Warner said after the match.

"But for me, I felt that I had my rhythm back again, I had a good couple of net sessions. I was probably a bit tentative losing a lot of wickets in the first couple of games but for me, it's about going out there and just playing like the way I do and the way that I know, and then it's going to be better off for us and the team," Warner added.

In their next match, Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

