Delhi Capitals' Indian players arrive in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020

Dubai [UAE], Aug 23 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' Indian players and members of support staff on Sunday arrived in Dubai ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now, the players will undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The players will also be undergoing RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of their seven-day quarantine, after which all the players who return a negative report for all three tests will be entering the bio-bubble.

Ahead of the departure for the UAE, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif said he is looking forward to getting back on the field.

"Finally we are travelling and looking forward to getting to Dubai and isolating for a week. We will be undergoing three more tests, and hopefully everyone's reports will come out negative, and then we can get back on to the field to start practicing," Kaif said in a statement.

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, "We are all really excited that cricket is back, and that the team is together again. It is like meeting your own family, meeting your long lost friends. So it is just a really overwhelming phase for all of us."

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

