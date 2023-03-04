Delhi Capitals start practice ahead of WPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday started its preparations for its Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

DC and RCB will start off their WPL campaign on Sunday.

Players like India's Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Australia's Jess Jonassen, England's Alice Capsey and South Africa's Marizanne Kapp were seen at the practice session.

Delhi Capitals took to Twitter to share some snapshots from the practice session.



In its first season, the Women's Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

The league will start on 4th March at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

On Sunday, March 5, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

The Final of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

Delhi Capitals squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia. Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar. (ANI)