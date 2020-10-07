Delhi Capitals strong contender to win IPL: Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said that Delhi Capitals is a strong contender to win this season's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sharma said the franchise has good Indian players and Kagiso Rabada has been a decisive player for the team.

"Delhi is a strong team, they have picked really good Indian players. Also, Rabada has been impressive, he is a danger for any team. I think Delhi is a strong contender to win this year's IPL," Sharma told ANI.

Kohli did not witness a good start in the tournament as he scored just 18 runs in the first three matches. However, he made a comeback in the fourth game, scoring unbeaten 72 runs.



Sharma said Kohli struggled in the initial games because the player was playing after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"His last two innings have been good. He is making a comeback as there was a big break of around six months because of coronavirus. It is not concerning. He is in brilliant form," he said.

Also, Sharma is impressed with the way young Indian players have performed in the tournament and said the future of Indian cricket is secured.

"It is very good that Indian youngsters are performing well, be it Shubman Gill or Shivam Mavi. It is good because the future of Indian cricket is secured," he said.

"... If youngsters perform well then seniors will be on their toes. And it will also improve our bench strength," Sharma added. (ANI)

