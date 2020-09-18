Delhi Capitals to don 'Thank You COVID Warriors' tribute jersey during IPL 2020

Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that the team's official match jersey will bear the "Thank You COVID Warriors" message for the entire duration of this season.

As a small token of gratitude, Delhi Capitals, through its digital initiative "Salaam Dilli", recognised the contribution of some frontline workers from Delhi-NCR.

On Thursday, members of the Delhi Capitals squad, including CEO Dhiraj Malhotra, assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, and senior players Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra, interacted with these COVID heroes through a virtual meet. On the occasion, the participants also unboxed a surprise delivery package, which comprised a letter of gratitude and personalised jerseys on behalf of the Delhi Capitals team.

Under the 'Salaam Dilli' initiative, Delhi Capitals featured the following COVID warriors from the city:

*Manika Bhadwar: Fed underprivileged people through her own kitchen.

*Pomilla Gupta: Ran a kitchen for stray dogs during the lockdown.

*Sourav Das and Laxmi Das - Distributed home-made masks for free, installed mask vending machines in public places.



*Dr Atul Gogia - Stood at the frontline to treat COVID patients.

*Niharika Dwivedi - Donated personal savings to buy air tickets for a family of migrant workers.

*Amit Phogat and Ravinder Dharwal - Delhi Police constables who donated, and ran a plasma donation network.

"Throughout the pandemic, frontline workers have dedicated themselves to protecting our population. To all the sanitation workers, doctors, security forces, blood donors, social workers, drivers and their respective families -- this small token of thanks from our team is a testament of your service towards humanity," Ishant said in a statement.

Assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said, "It takes real selflessness, humility and desire to be able to put others first in this battle for survival. Therefore, I would like to express my huge gratitude to all of you for making the world a better place. I want to salute you, the real warriors, on behalf of the DC family."

After RCB, Delhi becomes the second IPL team to pay tribute to coronavirus warriors in this season.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the tournament on September 20. (ANI)

