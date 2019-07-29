Shikhar Dhawan with Rishabh Pant (Photo/Shikhar Dhawan Instagram)
Shikhar Dhawan with Rishabh Pant (Photo/Shikhar Dhawan Instagram)

Delhi cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant reunite!

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:24 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29: Delhi Capitals duo and Indian crickters Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant on Monday catch up as team India assemble to leave for the multi-format series against West Indies.
Dhawan took to Instagram to share picture with Pant and captioned it, "Lefty ka bhai lefty".

India opening batsman Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining an injury to his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb, returned for both ODIs and T20Is.
While Pant, who came in as a replacement player for Dhawan in World Cup, was named as the wicket-keeper across all three formats for the forthcoming India tour of West Indies, beginning August 3.
Following are the squads for West Indies tour:
T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini
Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3. (ANI)

