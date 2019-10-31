Delhi T20I: Amidst pollution concerns, Bangladesh's Liton Das trains in a mask

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amidst growing concerns over pollution in Delhi, Bangladesh's batsman Liton Das was seen training in a mask at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Some other players including Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman were also spotted at the ground, however, they were without masks.

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it has slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city.

This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the match in Delhi will go ahead as planned.

When ANI contacted Ganguly to ask whether the match in Delhi would take place, he replied: "Yes, it will".

Former cricketer and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said that no match should take place in the city until the pollution level comes under control.

"No match or sporting event is bigger than the people of Delhi. I do not think any match should happen here in Delhi until the pollution level comes under control. The biggest issue that is bothering the Delhites is about pollution," Gambhir told ANI.

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 3. (ANI)

