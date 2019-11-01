Bangladesh players train at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Bangladesh players train at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi T20I: B'desh players train with masks as air quality drops in national capital

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As concerns over pollution in the national capital continues to grow, Bangladesh's players were seen training wearing marks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.
Bangladesh and India are all set to play the first T20I of the three-match series here in Delhi on Sunday, November 3.
The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it has slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city.
This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.
When ANI contacted the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), a source replied: "It is up to the players, if they want to use the mask they can, it is their choice".
On Thursday, Bangladesh's batsman Liton Das was seen training wearing a mask, while others like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman were seen without masks.
But on Friday, the situation seems to have changed as many Bangladesh players opted to train with masks.
However, when Liton Das was asked why he chose to wear a mask during training, the batsman replied: "I had some personal problem that's why I was wearing it. I was not feeling well".
India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma also downplayed pollution concerns in Delhi on Thursday.
"I have just landed and didn't get the time to see/assess what it's like in Delhi. The information I have is that the match is scheduled for November 3 and it will happen on the same day," he had said.
Earlier, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the match will go on as planned in the national capital.
"We have spoken to Delhi authorities in the last two days. They are expecting the match to go through but it was already scheduled so we could not cancel it at the last minute. We came in on October 28 and it was too late to do anything because a lot of preparations go in matches; tickets, crowd, and everything. So it is not possible to cancel things in the last minute," Ganguly had said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:34 IST

As VVS Laxman turns 45, here's a look at his finest knocks!

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is renowned for standing up for the team when all chips were down which earned him the moniker of 'Very Very Special' during his playing days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:47 IST

Christchurch T20I: James Vince stars to help England defeat New Zealand

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 1 (ANI): James Vince's knock of 59 runs enabled England to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets on Friday in the first T20I of the five-match series here at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:14 IST

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka breaks silence over row with fans

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka has finally broken his silence over the scenes that were witnessed during the team's match against Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:11 IST

Argentina call back Lionel Messi as match against Brazil looms

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Striker Lionel Messi will make a return to Argentina's squad in November as the side prepares to take on Brazil in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Chris Lynn lauds Maxwell for taking break from cricket for mental health

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia batsman Chris Lynn has said that the news related to Glenn Maxwell's mental health issues sent shivers down his spine and he also lauded the all-rounder for realising that cricket is not for him right now.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:59 IST

MCC champion county match to be played in Sri Lanka next year

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the next year's champion county match will be played in Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

Rijiju to launch emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India on Nov 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will launch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup official emblem on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

It will be exciting: Rohit Sharma on day/night Test

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India skipper, for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed excitement over the first-ever day and night Test.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:16 IST

Will make it a fantastic event: Sourav Ganguly on day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day/night Test, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has not left any stone unturned to make the event 'fantastic'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:04 IST

Pakistan announces women's squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday announced their 15-player women squad for the two-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

It's okay to play without Shakib: Liton Das ahead of 1st T20I...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh batsman Liton Das on Thursday said 'it is okay' to play without Shakib Al Hasan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:25 IST

Eoin Morgan to decide cricketing future after T20I World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 31 (ANI): England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that he wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 and then take a call on his cricketing future.

Read More
iocl