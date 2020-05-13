'Depends on the schedule': Warner on playing BBL this year

Melbourne [Australia], May 13 (ANI): Australia opening batsman David Warner has still not confirmed his participation in the Big Bash League (BBL) this year and has said that it will depend on the international calendar.

Warner last played a Big Bash game between the third and fourth Ashes Tests in the 2013-14 summer.

"All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I'm doing in the summer. When I last played a game, my mindset in next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots," cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

"I know that's how I play but I have reined it in a lot over the last few years and don't want to be putting myself into a situation again where I am playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later," he added.

The left-handed Warner said that it would be easy for him to commit to playing the tournament now, but he still wants to wait for the international calendar.

"I just want to have that one rhythm going into it. It would be easy to sit here now and say 'Yes, I'd like to play' but I have to see what is happening at the end of the year. I'll have to have a hard think about it depending on the schedule," Warner said.

There is high possibility that the BBL will be played during the India-Australia Test series later this year.

Before the Test series against India, Australia is also scheduled to host the Men's T20 World Cup in October-November.

Right now, all top tournaments like the IPL, the Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no certain answer as to when they will resume.

Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II and Tokyo Olympics have been postponed as well. (ANI)

