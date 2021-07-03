Derbyshire sign England bowler Jade Dernbach on loan

Derbyshire [UK], July 3 (ANI): Derbyshire on Friday signed England fast bowler Jade Dernbach on loan from Surrey for the remainder of the T20 Blast group stage.

Dernbach played 34 T20 internationals for England, claiming 39 wickets at an average of 26.15, including best figures of 4-22 against India.

The right-arm seamer arrives as a replacement for fellow Surrey quick, Conor McKerr, who has returned to his parent club.

"Jade's experience in Twenty20 cricket speaks for itself, and he will give us a different option with the ball," said Dominic Cork, Derbyshire's T20 coach in a statement.



"Our young bowlers have performed brilliantly so far, and George Scrimshaw and Fynn Hudson-Prentice will be able to learn even more working with a seasoned pro in Jade.

"With the injuries we have in the squad and Conor [McKerr] returning down South, Jade will come straight into our squad to face Worcestershire and I'd like to thank Alec Stewart and Surrey for working with us to arrange this loan."

The England fast bowler said he wants to add on to the already experienced side to take Derbyshire in knockout stages.

"I enjoy the Vitality Blast and I'm really excited to play the rest of the group stage with Derbyshire," said Dernbach.

"Their bowlers have done well recently and I want to add to that and use my experience to see if we can make a push for the knockout stages," he added. (ANI)

