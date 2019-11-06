Derbyshire County Cricket Club logo
Derbyshire County Cricket Club logo

Derbyshire signs Australia pacer Sean Abbott

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:26 IST

Derby [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Derbyshire County Cricket Club has signed Australian paceman Sean Abbott for the first half of the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old will be available for up to ten County Championship matches, as well as the Vitality Blast group stage, subject to final approvals.
Since making his first-class debut for New South Wales in 2011, the Australia pacer has claimed 137 wickets in 50 first-class matches at an average of 33.10.
Abbott claimed 37 wickets in the 2018-19 Sheffield Shield at an average 22.29 including six in the final against winners Victoria.
In T20 cricket, Abbott has taken 91 wickets in 79 matches across the Big Bash League (BBL), for Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, and the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Abbott was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2018-19 BBL, claiming 22 dismissals at an average of 20.13, while he also finished as runner-up in 2014-15.
For Australia, Abbott has featured in three T20 matches and one ODI, claiming a wicket in both formats.
"We were keen to strengthen our bowling attack and Sean will do just that. He is an international bowler and has a good record across all formats, and that kind of versatility will be key for us next season," Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton said in an official statement.
"I'm really excited to join Derbyshire and have the chance to play some good county cricket with them," Abbott said.
"It's a good mix in the squad and I want to lead from the front and hopefully help the younger lads in their development at the same time, whilst having team success along the way," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:21 IST

Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): When India and Bangladesh step up to the field on Thursday to play the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma will add another feather to his cap.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:15 IST

Gloucestershire Cricket signs Afghanistan's leg-spinner Qais Ahmad

Bristol [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): English county club Gloucestershire Cricket has signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:03 IST

Great opportunity to win series against India, says Mahmudullah

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As Bangladesh and India get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Mahmudullah on Wednesday said that it is a great opportunity for his side to win series against India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:11 IST

India women play out a draw against Vietnam

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): India women played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in the second friendly match at the National Training Centre ground in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:00 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sameer Verma crashes out after losing to Lee Cheuk Yiu

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first round match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:29 IST

India names 26-member squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian team head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday announced India's 26-member squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:07 IST

Yorkshire Vikings sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast 2020

Yorkshire [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran for the next year's Vitality Blast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:47 IST

IAAF announces Male Rising Star Award 2019 finalists

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 6 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the IAAF announced five finalists for the 2019 Male Rising Star Award to recognise this year's best U20 athlete.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Want to try younger players to make them ready for other...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that the side is looking to give younger players an opportunity to make them ready for the other formats of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Mahesh Bhupathi believes he's still India's non-playing captain...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Veteran Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi believes that he is still the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:56 IST

Ravi Dahiya aims for gold medal in Olympics

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya is aiming to clinch a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he feels that is what the country needs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:35 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sai Praneeth enters second round after...

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 15-21, 21-12, 21-10 in the first round match of the Fuzhou China Open on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl