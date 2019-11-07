Representative image
Representative image

Derbyshire signs Ben Mcdermott for Vitality Blast and Royal One-Day Cup

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:11 IST

Derbyshire [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): England county Derbyshire on Thursday confirmed the signing of Australian wicket-keeper batsman Ben McDermott for the Vitality Blast 2020 and Royal London One-Day Cup.
The wicket-keeper batsman will be available for the entire T20 competition as well as the 50-over tournament subject to final approvals.
"This is a really exciting opportunity for me and I can't wait to test myself in new conditions with Derbyshire. The team did really well last season and I am looking forward to helping them build. I love the short format stuff, but I've found good form in the 50-over competitions back home and I want to bring that to Derbyshire next summer," Mcdermott said in an official statement.
The 24-year-old has played nine T20Is for Australia and he has a career average of 31.35 in the shortest format of the game.
McDermott had an exceptional 2018-19 Big Bash competition in Australia as he finished as the eighth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 376 runs for Hobart Hurricanes.
"Ben comes to us with a good reputation and he is exactly what we are looking for in T20, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman who can bat throughout the order. In the 50-over competition, his batting will be of great benefit and he gives us another option with the gloves. Ben's capable of taking the attack to the opposition as we look to build on white-ball performances in 2019," Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton said. (ANI)

