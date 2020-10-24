Derek Bowden to step down as Essex County Cricket Club CEO

Essex [UK], October 23 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Essex on Friday announced that Chief Executive Officer, Derek Bowden will leave the Club at the end of October.

During his tenure at the club, Bowden has seen Essex win five tournaments in five years including a Championship/T20 Blast double last year.

"I am extremely proud of what the Club has achieved, particularly over the last five years, where after gaining promotion to Division One it has secured five trophies in five years, the high point being the winning of the 'double' in 2019," said Bowden in an official statement.



"I wish everyone at the Club the best of luck for the future and hope that there is further success in the years to come," he added.

Commenting on Derek's departure, Essex County Cricket Club Chairman, John Faragher, said: "I would like to thank Derek for all his hard work and support during his time at Essex.

"The last five years have been really special for the Club, and Derek has been instrumental in taking the business to the next level. We wish Derek all the very best for the future." (ANI)

