Australia's Elyse Villani
Australia's Elyse Villani

Despite retaining Ashes, Aussie Elyse Villani feels team still has to achieve a lot

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:45 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 25 (ANI): Australia's Elyse Villani feels that her team still has a lot to achieve despite retaining the Ashes.
"If we only retain the Ashes and don't win it outright, that'll be really disappointing for us, so we know we've still got a lot to achieve," Cricket.com.au quoted Villani as saying.
Australia women whitewashed England in a three-match ODI series to have a six-point lead over the hosts. And after the Test match ended in a draw, both the teams were awarded two points each and consequently the visitors retained the Ashes as the points tally stands at 8-2.
However, the three-match T20I series is yet to be played in the ongoing multi-format Ashes series.
Villani stated that the English side does not have anything to lose, therefore, she is expecting England to come at them with full force.
"The T20 series is a series within the Ashes series and we want to come here and win all three parts of the tour. England have absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain so they'll come out pretty hard and with a point to prove," she said.
Villani did not feature in the ODI series and Test match but will play the T20I series.
Villani expressed excitement and said: "I'm excited about getting into the T20Is. It's always a massive challenge playing there in front of their home crowd, but the girls have been in outstanding form leading into this first T20 so hopefully, we can continue that."
The first T20I match between Australia and England will be played on July 26. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:30 IST

India blind cricket team vanquish Jamaica by 238 runs

Kingston [Jamaica], July 25 (ANI): India blind cricket team registered a massive 238-run victory over Jamaica in the first T20I match to take a lead in a two-match T20I series here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:44 IST

Sarri was my manager, not friend: Jorginho

Leeds [UK], July 25 (ANI): Chelsea's Jorginho said that the club's former manager, Maurizio Sarri, who brought the midfielder to the club, was not his friend but his manager.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:21 IST

Divock Origi says 'gut feeling' made him stay on with Liverpool

Leeds [UK], July 25 (ANI): Liverpool's Divock Origi said it was his 'gut feeling' which made him stay back with the club and turn down a move to Wolves last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:28 IST

England trail Ireland by 122 runs as day one ends

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): The one-off Test match between England and Ireland, on Wednesday, had an unexpected start as the first inning of both the sides came to an end on the very first day of the match being played here at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:54 IST

Dickwella, Gunathilaka omitted from SL squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 24 (ANI): Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka failed to find a spot as Sri Lanka named its final 17-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting July 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:58 IST

Jonty Rhodes applies for India men's cricket team fielding coach position

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the position of India men's cricket team fielding coach.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:51 IST

Birthday wishes pour in as Pak legend Zaheer Abbas turns 72

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Zaheer Abbas as the former Pakistan cricketer turned 72 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:28 IST

Virat Kohli shows how to stay positive ahead of Windies tour!

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Virat Kohli is showing how to stay positive in the worst of the worst phase. Despite losing to New Zealand in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 semi-final, the India caption is not ready to give up!

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:33 IST

PCB Cricket Committee to review teams' performances on August 2

Lahore [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) committee will hold a meeting to review men's and women's teams' performances at the National Cricket Academy on August 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Bangladesh add Shafiul Islam in ODI squad against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Bangladesh added pacer Shafiul Islam in their squad on Wednesday for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:19 IST

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will look to improve ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): After a downgrade performance in recently concluded World Cup, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will look to improve their ODI ranking in the upcoming bilateral series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:40 IST

Ireland bundle out World champs England for 85 in one-off Test

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland bundled out the newly crowned 50-over World Cup champions England for 85 on the day one of the only Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl