Developing winning habit is most important: New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 3 (ANI): One of the legends of white-ball cricket, Kieron Pollard has been a pillar of strength for whichever side he has turned out for.

Currently, reaping the benefits of his incredible talent and abilities, is the New York Strikers, one of two franchises from the USA at Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Pollard has been in scintillating form for the New York Strikers, who have won five matches on the trot. The former West Indies captain has the best strike rate among the batters on his team and scored 26 runs from 7 deliveries, winning the Player of the Match award, while helping his side register a comprehensive win on Thursday.



Speaking after the match, Pollard said, "This was a fantastic win against the Delhi Bulls, and I am delighted with the team's performance. One of the most important things is winning and developing that winning habit. We have to always find ways to win from difficult scenarios. Again, we've taken two points, we roll on. But it goes to show, it's testimony, when you ask, you shall receive."

Pollard and co have been one of the most dangerous team's in this season's Abu Dhabi T10, and up next for them is the game against the home team, Team Abu Dhabi, which is also their final group stage game, a release said.

And while Pollard was central to his team's win in their penultimate league stage match, Akeal Hosein noted that winning or losing are both contagious, and the New York Strikers would much rather pick the happier of the habits.

"The skipper told us to pick our poison and we'd definitely like to pick the winning habit. The T10 is a batter friendly format, but for us, it's all about going out there and executing our plans well. And as a bowler, it is important to get the fear of getting hit out of our minds so that we can execute out plans well," Hosein said.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Paul Stirling, who is also part of the New York Strikers' squad was all praise for his captain, "What a win that was, never doubt the man Kieron Pollard. He's brilliant." (ANI)

