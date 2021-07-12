Devon Conway, Sophie Ecclestone named ICC Players of the Month for June

Dubai [UAE], July 12 (ANI): New Zealand opener Devon Conway and England spinner Sophie Ecclestone have been named the ICC Players of the Month for June.

Left-hander Conway became the first New Zealand player to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award after an astounding first month in Test cricket, cracking a solid double century on debut against England at Lord's and following it up with two half-centuries in his next two games, including in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final in Southampton.

Conway won the award ahead of team-mate Kyle Jamieson, who was the Player of the Match in the WTC Final against India, with South Africa's Quinton de Kock the other nominee for his fine performances on their tour of the West Indies.

"I'm truly honoured to win this award. That I have received it for my performances in Test cricket makes it extra special," said Conway in an ICC release.

"Scoring a double century at Lord's was a dream come true for me and to have also been able to contribute to our win over India in the ICC World Test Championship Final is something that I know I will proudly look back on in years to come.

"I would like to thank the ICC and New Zealand Cricket for their support and encouragement and look forward to the international cricket to come in the second half of this year," he added.



Left-arm spinner Ecclestone edged out the Indian pair of Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana to become the second English female to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month award after Tammy Beaumont, who was crowned in February.

Ecclestone, a winner of the annual ICC Emerging Player of the Year award in 2018, was the most successful bowler in the one-off Test against India in Bristol, where she finished with an eight-wicket haul. She also grabbed three wickets each in the two ODIs which followed.

"It's really nice to win this award. It's after a period in which we've played all three formats so it feels good to be recognised for my performances in the Test and the white-ball series," said Ecclestone.

"We've been happy as a team how we've performed across this series. We would have liked to have won the Test match but hopefully, we can clinch the multi-format series.

"It's all crucial preparation for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, when we'll be defending the title we won in 2017, and we feel in a decent place as a team," she added.

Big-hitting opener Shafali had been nominated for a Player of the Match effort of 96 and 63 on debut in Bristol and some useful runs in the two subsequent ODIs.

Rana's performances during the period included a gritty 80 not out in the second innings to stave off defeat in Bristol and she picked up four wickets as well. (ANI)

